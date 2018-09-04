Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

THE MAN WHO CAME UPTOWN

In bestselling and Emmy-nominated writer George Pelecanos’ “taut and suspenseful” new novel, an ex-offender must choose between the man who got him out and the woman who showed him another path (Booklist, Starred Review)

Michael Hudson spends the long days in prison devouring books given to him by the prison’s librarian, a young woman named Anna who develops a soft spot for her best student. Anna keeps passing Michael books until one day he disappears, suddenly released after a private detective manipulated a witness in Michael’s trial.

ABOUT GEORGE

George Pelecanos

George Pelecanos was born in Washington, D.C. He worked as a line cook, dishwasher, bartender, and woman’s shoe salesman before publishing his first novel in 1992.

Pelecanos is the author of twenty-one novels set in and around Washington, D.C. In Entertainment Weekly, Stephen King wrote that Pelecanos is "perhaps the greatest living American crime writer." Pelecanos would like to note that Mr. King used the qualifier "perhaps." read more

BOOK TOUR

 

OCTOBER 23RD | NEW YORK, NY

92nd Street Y - 7:00 PM

 

 

see complete list

PLAYLISTS

OTHER WORKS

FILM REVIEWS